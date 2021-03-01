FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, the Philadelphia Flyers play the New Jersey Devils at a nearly empty Prudential Center during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Monday is a big day for area sports fans as they’ll finally be allowed back in the stands at some of New Jersey’s largest arenas and stadiums.

Large sports and entertainment venues in the Garden State will begin to reopen to the public Monday. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the news back on Feb. 22.

Venues with a fixed-seating capacity of over 5,000 people can open at 10% capacity for indoor sites and at 15% capacity for outdoor settings.

The relaxed COVID-19 restrictions would apply to places like MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and Giants, and the Prudential Center, where the New Jersey Devils play.

Unlike neighboring New York, Murphy said negative COVID-19 PCR tests will not be required before entry.

The governor also announced that indoor and outdoor collegiate sports practices and competitions may allow two parents or guardians per participating athlete as spectators.

However, the number of spectators cannot exceed 35% of an indoor room’s capacity and social distancing must be maintained outdoors, Murphy said.