Kids camp is latest in New York to report COVID-19 outbreak

REXFORD, N.Y. — A children’s camp in central New York is the latest in the state to report an outbreak of the coronavirus, with 13 children and two staff members testing positive.

Saratoga County spokesperson Christine Rush said the county is conducting interviews and issuing isolation or quarantine orders as needed.

The Times Union reported on Sunday that Camp Edison hosts campers aged 4 to 10 and is cooperating with the county’s contact tracing protocols.

Other camps including Camp Pontiac in Copake and the Jewish Community Center day camp in Niskayuna have also reported outbreaks.

An average of more than 2,400 people per day tested positive for COVID-19 across New York state last week.