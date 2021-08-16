Key to NYC Pass: Full list of places with COVID vaccine mandate

Security personnel ask customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination as they enter City Winery in Manhattan on June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK — Folks who want to go to the movies, enjoy indoor dining or workout at their gym in New York City will need to be at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning Tuesday, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate, called the Key to NYC Pass, applies to all workers and patrons at indoor restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment venues. But there are subsets of those businesses and cultural institutions where the vaccine mandate also applies, such as museums, catering halls, and pools.

De Blasio said while the mandate begins Tuesday, enforcement will start on Sept. 13, so business owners have time to get familiar with the policy and implement it.

Businesses that don’t comply with the vaccine mandate after Sept. 13 could face fines up to or more than $1,000. Anyone caught using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card could face criminal charges for falsifying a government document, the mayor said.

Here’s a full list of where folks will have to show proof of vaccination in order to enter.

Indoor dining

Restaurants

Catering halls

Event spaces

Hotel banquet rooms

Bars

Cabarets

Nightclubs

Cafeterias

Grocery stores with indoor dining

Bakeries

Coffee shops

Fast food/quick service with indoor dining

Indoor entertainment

Movie theaters

Live music

Concert venues

Museums and galleries

Aquariums and zoos

Professional sports arenas

Stadiums

Convention centers

Exhibition halls

Performing arts theaters

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Pool and billiard halls

Recreational game centers

Casinos

Adult entertainment

Indoor fitness

Gyms

Fitness centers

Indoor classes

Pools

Fitness studios

Dance studios

Sports classes