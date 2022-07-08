NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city did away with the COVID-19 alert system put up earlier this year, even though there is an uptick in cases.

Some public advocates in New York City believe the development was a mistake. Jumaane Williams joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the city’s recent move to remove the COVID-19 alert system from its website.

“We do agree that we have to learn to live with COVID; that doesn’t mean we have to ignore COVID,” Williams said.

Williams also talked about the benefits of hybrid work set-ups and the spike in crime in the city.

