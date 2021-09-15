FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

NEW YORK — Two court rulings on Tuesday could have big impacts on New York vaccine mandates.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Aug. 23 ordered New York City public school teachers and staff must get vaccinated for the new academic year.

The city’s mandate said the Department of Education employees had until Sept. 27 to get at least one dose of the vaccine.

New York Supreme Court Judge Laurence Love on Tuesday issued a restraining order against the mayor’s mandate, temporarily blocking the city from enforcing it. The ruling came after several municipal unions sued the city.

“While we do believe our members should get the vaccine, we do not believe it should be a condition of employment,” District Council 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido said in a statement. “Clearly, the court agrees,” he added.

The court set a Sept. 22 hearing date for both sides to hash it out.

PIX11 reached out to City Hall for comment but had not heard back as of early Wednesday morning.

Also on Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the state’s mandate forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their constitutional rights were violated.

Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order Tuesday after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed the vaccine mandate violated their rights because it disallows religious exemptions.

The judge gave the state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit.

The state issued the order Aug. 28, requiring at least a first shot for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes by Sept. 27.

The state says it’s considering all legal options.