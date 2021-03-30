Judge rules New York must offer COVID vaccine to inmates

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A State Supreme Court judge has ruled that all inmates in New York must be considered eligible for the COVID vaccine.

The judge rules that the vaccine plan, spearheaded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the State Health Commissioner, violated the constitutional rights of those behind bars. That’s because the plan did not include inmates in Phase 1B, the category in which people in congregate settings became eligible on January 11.

The governor’s office said the Department of Corrections began vaccinating inmates and staff last month.

Monday night, the governor’s office released this statement:

“The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision began vaccinating staff and incarcerated individuals on February 5, and as of March 27, more than 19,246 vaccinations have been administered. Tomorrow the State will expand eligibility to include New Yorkers age 30 and older for the general population, and we will expand eligibility to include all incarcerated individuals whether in state or local facilities. Our goal all along has been to implement a vaccination program that is fair and equitable, and these changes will help ensure that continues to happen.” Statement From Acting Counsel To The Governor Beth Garvey