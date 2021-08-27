Job recovery stalling: Why job openings aren’t being filled
NEW YORK — It looks like the nation’s job recovery from the pandemic is stalling.
In New York City, there was no seasonally adjusted employment increase in July.
Nationally, the number of new unemployment claims edged up a few thousand from the previous week, and the city’s unemployment rate in July went down only because more people left the labor force.
Yet we’re told that there are thousands of job openings that can’t be filled.
What’s going on?
Julia Pollak, chief economist for the online job and recruitment site ZipRecruiter, spoke with PIX11 News to help us make sense of this.