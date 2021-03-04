J&J vaccine arrives in NY as several vaccination sites operate 24/7

NEW YORK — As much of the nation continues to wait for their shot at protection against COVID-19, the vaccine is getting a major boost in New York as the first Johnson & Johnson doses arrive in the state.

Overnight vaccinations begin Thursday night and will run straight through Friday morning.

A first shipment of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives Thursday and is expected to go into the arms of seniors and those who are homebound and cannot get to vaccination centers.

A new addition to the city’s supply means more appointments will be available.

Despite questions and concerns over its efficacy, Mayor Bill de Blasio has urged residents to trust it.

New York is using its Johnson & Johnson supply to help add more appointments and to begin overnight vaccinations, transforming sites like Yankee Stadium and the Jacob Javits Convention Center into 24/7 operations.

Bronx residents will benefit first from the distribution at Yankee Stadium, adding some relief to the borough, which has the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the city, according to the State Health Department.

In Yonkers, a new FEMA site has opened and expects to add about 1,000 more inoculations a day.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his first appearance after nearly a two-week hiatus to announce declining COVID infection and hospitalization rates across the state.

He has since eased up travel restrictions, saying domestic travelers no longer have to quarantine or test out within 90 days of a full vaccination.