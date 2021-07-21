JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Families in a New Jersey city experiencing financial hardships due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will receive additional aid in rental assistance, officials said Wednesday.

Mayor Steven Fulop and the Jersey City Housing Authority (JCHA) announced the latest Jersey City COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, which provides low-income families up to $10,000 in rental assistance.

The program’s goal is to provide residents with rent relief who are in greatest need, while ensuring small property owners living on the premises also benefit.

Landlords and social service case managers will also be able to initiate an application fee for their tenants.

“We understand that families are struggling to pay rent, and small property owners are also struggling to keep up with the mortgage and other bills. That’s why we are focusing on owner-occupied buildings with four units or less, because they have been the hardest-hit and will benefit most from this aid, rather than large businesses,” said Mayor Fulop. “Once we can help our lowest-income residents, we intend to methodically expand the eligibility pool further by income and to non-owner-occupied buildings.”

Those eligible must be a Jersey City resident, have income lost due to COVID, owed rent since April 2020, income below 50% of the area median income, have two to four units in an owner-occupied building and incurred significant pandemic-induced cost or financial hardship.

Online applications for the program run from Aug. 17 through Aug. 31.

For more program details and an application link, visit jcnj.org/HardshipAssistance.