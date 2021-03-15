Jersey City mayor talks ambitious vaccine plan for teachers, school staff, reopening schools

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jersey City is moving one step closer to reopening schools as hundreds of teachers and school staff will be given priority to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Students may be able to return for in-person learning by April 21.

Mayor Steven Fulop discussed the city’ ambitious vaccination program for teachers and staff.

Jersey City is getting about 3,000 vaccines a week and numbers are gradually increasing.

Beginning Monday, vaccine priority shifted toward the school system. Teachers and support staff will receive this week’s supply of the Moderna vaccine.

Other eligible groups will be able to receive the vaccine starting next week.

Then, the city will move to the next phase of the school system.

If teachers choose not to receive the vaccine, they must go through the schools system.

Schools are the city’s number one priority.

WIth a goal of reopening in April, the public school system will give parents the option whether or not to opt their children for in-person learning. Once they make a decision, they must stick with that choice.

The city is also getting about $135 million in COVID-19 relief, with about $50 million going to the Board of Education.

About $6 to 7 million has been spent on testing alone.