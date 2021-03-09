Jersey City dedicates entire weekly vaccine allotment to teachers, staff

Science teacher Jennifer Becker, center, at the Sinaloa Middle School in Novato, California on March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Haven Daily)

Jersey City’s entire COVID-19 vaccine allotment for next week will be dedicated to teachers and education staff, Mayor Steven Fulop announced on Monday.

The vaccination push, which will begin on Monday, March 15, is part of the city’s effort to reopen schools citywide for full-time, in-person learning beginning April 22. 

About 4,700 teachers and staff within the Jersey City Public School System are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the mayor’s office. The offer was also expanded to include local charter schools and daycare facilities.

“We’ve been waiting for restrictions to be lifted so that we can inoculate teachers and meet the community’s call to get students back to in-person learning as quickly as possible, and now that we’ve reached that point, we’re prepared to dedicate the necessary resources to safely and swiftly reopen classrooms,” Fulop said in a statement. “Now that we are finally starting to get more doses, we can vaccinate more people, and we can expand our impact in order to help families and ultimately the broader community get back on their feet as fast as possible.”

As of Tuesday, 2,558,570 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

The state recorded 3,434 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 726,395 since March 2020, and the death toll rose to 21,238.

