‘It’s up to you’: New national ad campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

This image provided by the Ad Council in February 2021 shows part of a marketing campaign to promote COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination in the United States. The “It’s Up To You” campaign was announced Thursday, Feb. 25, as an attempt to build public confidence in vaccines and make sure people get shots when they become widely available. (Ad Council via AP)

NEW YORK — A new public service ad campaign aims to convince millions of Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, telling them “It’s Up to You.”

The national campaign announced Thursday by the Ad Council and its partners is focused on those who may be hesitant to get the shots. In a recent AP/NORC survey, about 1 in 3 Americans said they definitely or probably would not get the coronavirus vaccine if they were eligible.

The messaging was shaped by months of research and consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is meant to acknowledge that many people have questions and concerns about the vaccines, and directs them to a new website, getvaccineanswers.org, to learn more.

The group’s president says the goal is to move people from being hesitant to being confident. The campaign was funded by $52 million in donations.



It includes an array of English and Spanish ads for TV, billboards, social media and publications. The spots are expected to run throughout the year and will feature a mix of celebrities, scientists and members of the faith community.

The Ad Council is a nonprofit communications industry group that is behind campaigns like Smokey Bear, “only you can prevent wildfires,” and health and safety messaging like “Friends don’t let friends drive drunk.”

