NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the last few weeks, tri-state residents have enjoyed much lower rates of COVID-19. Masks have been off for many, and people have socialized and felt relief.

But health experts and elected officials are starting to warn that another surge could be on the horizon. The culprit: the Omicron subvariant, BA2, which has been spreading rapidly in Europe.

“Unfortunately, what we have learned from the past 2 years of the pandemic is, we tend to follow what’s going on in Europe. And we are usually a few weeks behind,” New York City immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh said.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has been watching COVID levels closely. Levine joined Dr. Jay Varma, a health advisor to former Mayor Bill de Blasio, to recommend strategies to help prevent a huge surge. He doesn’t want to see the long testing lines of late 2021 and early 2022 when Omicron surged.

“I think there is nothing more urgent than the need to catch up on booster shots. New York City is behind on this. We are only at 36%,” Levine said.

While BA2 is already here, experts have not sounded the alarm yet. But they do want people to be prepared.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Yonkers Thursday. She said more at-home test kids will soon be handed out.

“Of the 92 million testing kits that we have amassed here in the state, that we’re now going to be deploying another 20 million out to schools, to nursing homes, to NYCHA residents, food banks and to elected officials for them to distribute as well,” Governor Hochul said.

New Jersey’s governor also said the state will continue to monitor virus levels. In a statement Gov. Phil Murphy said in part, “… we do anticipate that we will eventually see an increase in the number of cases in New Jersey.”

If high virus levels do return, health experts and elected officials have said that mandates may need to return. But many have acknowledged that it may be hard to get some people to comply. That’s why vaccine and booster shots are so important.