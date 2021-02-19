Indoor dining to increase to 35% capacity in NYC: Cuomo

FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, tables are spaced allowing for proper social distancing as customers lunch at Katz’s Delicatessen in Manhattan.

NEW YORK — New York City restaurants will soon be able to increase their capacity, just weeks after indoor dining resumed in the city, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a Friday briefing.

Indoor dining resumed in the five boroughs on Feb. 12. at 25% capacity. Days later, closing times for restaurants and bars was extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 26, indoor dining capacity allowed at restaurants in New York City will increase to 35%, Cuomo said.

The rest of the state’s restaurants — including those on Long Island and in the Northern Suburbs — are able to operate at 50% capacity, as are those in Connecticut.

Cuomo stressed that the new 35% allowance is consistent with New Jersey’s procedure.

Indoor dining initially resumed in New York City at 25% capacity on Sept. 30, as the city saw progress in slowing the spread of the virus over the summer.

However, due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the fall, Cuomo closed indoor dining in the five boroughs on Dec. 14.