Indoor dining capacity expands to 50% in NYC, NJ; 75% for rest of NY

NEW YORK — More people will be welcome into restaurants in New York and New Jersey as the states increased capacity for indoor dining Friday.

New York City restaurants expanded their capacity to 50%, up from a 35% capacity limit. 

The expansion of the city’s indoor dining followed suit with New Jersey, which has also announced an increase in its indoor business capacity to 50%. 

The rest of New York outside of the city are allowed to increase their indoor dining capacity to 75%

Indoor dining at New York City restaurants resumed on Feb. 12 at 25% capacity, nearly two months after Gov. Cuomo shut it down as COVID-19 cases began to rise.

As the city continued to see progress in mitigating the spread of the virus, Cuomo raised the limit to 35% two weeks later.

