‘I’m a superspreader’: Anti-masker at Home Depot claims to work for Port Authority; agency investigating

A video of a man who refused to wear a mask in a Home Depot is under investigation by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, a spokesperson said Monday.

In the video, the man argued with several Home Depot workers over the company’s mask policies. The unidentified man claimed to be exempt from wearing a mask, but became irate when workers refused to offer customer service and cited company policy.

A manager told him he could be in the store, but workers did not have to interact with him because he was not wearing a mask, the video shows.

While arguing with employees, the man claimed to work for the Port Authority.

“What did I do wrong? What did I do wrong? Do you know that I work for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, right?” the man said.

It’s unclear when and where the video was taken, but the man claimed to live in Florida.

The situation eventually escalated with the man screaming, “I’m a superspreader” several times before leaving the store.

A spokesperson said the Port Authority is looking into whether the man is actually associated with the agency.

“We mandate that all our employees adhere to wearing masks and other safety protocols in all our facilities. We expect that all employees follow all state and local mandates with respect to mask wearing and other safety measures,” the spokesperson told PIX11 in a statement Monday. “We are looking into whether his claim of being associated with the Port Authority is true, in which case we will take appropriate action.”

Home Depot did not immediately return a request for comment on the video.