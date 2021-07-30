PARAMUS, N.J. — A popular restaurant in New Jersey is closing its doors after 65 years of service.
The Fireplace Restaurant in Paramus announced on social media Thursday night their last day of business would be the following day.
“Over the past months, we have had an increasingly difficult time covering the costs of running our restaurant. We would like to say thank you to all of our loyal patrons who have supported us during our 65 years. It has been an honor serving you,” the restaurant posted.
The Fireplace, like many other restaurants across the country, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and temporarily shuttered its doors before reopening in May where they implemented drive-thru, takeout and curbside pickup followed by indoor dining in October.
The Fireplace was a landmark counter-serve burger joint that offered a variety of food, including breakfast, sandwiches and shakes.
Following news of the Bergen County staple closing, supporters lined up at the establishment along Route 17 Friday morning to help support the business.
There were more than 100 people lined up outside minutes before the restaurant even opened.
Many of the patrons were longtime diners who were heartbroken by the news.
“I was in shock,” loyal customer Anne Tappen said, “It’s very emotional, very sad.”
The restaurant initially announced they’d be open until 4 p.m. Friday, but later posted they will close once they run out of food.