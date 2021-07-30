The Fireplace restaurant in Paramus, New Jersey is closing its doors after 65 years of service (PIX11/Andrew Ramos)

PARAMUS, N.J. — A popular restaurant in New Jersey is closing its doors after 65 years of service.

The Fireplace Restaurant in Paramus announced on social media Thursday night their last day of business would be the following day.

“Over the past months, we have had an increasingly difficult time covering the costs of running our restaurant. We would like to say thank you to all of our loyal patrons who have supported us during our 65 years. It has been an honor serving you,” the restaurant posted.

The Fireplace, like many other restaurants across the country, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and temporarily shuttered its doors before reopening in May where they implemented drive-thru, takeout and curbside pickup followed by indoor dining in October.

The Fireplace was a landmark counter-serve burger joint that offered a variety of food, including breakfast, sandwiches and shakes.

After 65 years in business The Fireplace in Paramus is closing it’s doors.



Anyone who lives in North Jersey has probably driven by their iconic storefront along Rt 17. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/3SabKwZwyg — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) July 30, 2021

Following news of the Bergen County staple closing, supporters lined up at the establishment along Route 17 Friday morning to help support the business.

There were more than 100 people lined up outside minutes before the restaurant even opened.

Many of the patrons were longtime diners who were heartbroken by the news.

“I was in shock,” loyal customer Anne Tappen said, “It’s very emotional, very sad.”

Loyal customers, like Anne Tappen from Randolph, have dined at the restaurant for years.



She like many are heartbroken and hope today’s show of support will in some way, keep The Firehouse open @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/QFIdPzJm14 — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) July 30, 2021

The restaurant initially announced they’d be open until 4 p.m. Friday, but later posted they will close once they run out of food.

The crowd has now wrapped around the parking lot and is spilling into the street. It appears Paramus police were called to handle crowd control.



Longtime customers say they have NEVER seen anything like this, here.



Check the time-lapse @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/d15bQljdqp — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) July 30, 2021