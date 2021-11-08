How to prepare your kids for the COVID vaccine shot

It’s no secret — kids don’t like shots.

So the 5-11-year-old children now eligible for the COVID vaccine could be nervous. Dr. Jeff Gardere broke down some tips for parents looking to get their kids vaccinated:

Don’t just show up with them unprepared, let your child know what’s going to happen

Let your child know it’s for their safety and the safety of others

Tell your child getting the shot will allow them to have a more normal existence

Let your child know it’s ok to be nervous

Remind your child they’ve had shots before

Don’t lie and tell your child the shot won’t hurt at all, instead tell them the pain won’t last

Dr. Gardere has more tips for parents in the video above.