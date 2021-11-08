How to prepare your kids for the COVID vaccine shot

It’s no secret — kids don’t like shots.
So the 5-11-year-old children now eligible for the COVID vaccine could be nervous. Dr. Jeff Gardere broke down some tips for parents looking to get their kids vaccinated:
- Don’t just show up with them unprepared, let your child know what’s going to happen
- Let your child know it’s for their safety and the safety of others
- Tell your child getting the shot will allow them to have a more normal existence
- Let your child know it’s ok to be nervous
- Remind your child they’ve had shots before
- Don’t lie and tell your child the shot won’t hurt at all, instead tell them the pain won’t last
