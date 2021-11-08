How to prepare your kids for the COVID vaccine shot

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s no secret — kids don’t like shots.

So the 5-11-year-old children now eligible for the COVID vaccine could be nervous. Dr. Jeff Gardere broke down some tips for parents looking to get their kids vaccinated:

  • Don’t just show up with them unprepared, let your child know what’s going to happen
  • Let your child know it’s for their safety and the safety of others
  • Tell your child getting the shot will allow them to have a more normal existence
  • Let your child know it’s ok to be nervous
  • Remind your child they’ve had shots before
  • Don’t lie and tell your child the shot won’t hurt at all, instead tell them the pain won’t last

Dr. Gardere has more tips for parents in the video above.

