How to get a free at-home COVID test kit in NJ

A COVID-19 testing sign at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. — Need to get tested for COVID-19? A new federally funded program allows New Jersey residents to request a free at-home COVID-19 test kit.

Operated through Vault Medical Services, the kits are shipped for free using next day shipping via UPS.

A health care professional will set up a video conference to walk you through how to use the kit and free shipping is provided to send the specimen to a lab.

Results are returned within 48 hours and a follow-up with a test and trace worker is provided for anyone who tests positive for COVID, according to the state Health Department.

Folks can request a free at-home COVID test kit at learn.vaulthealth.com/nj/.

As New Jersey experiences a new wave of cases, Gov. Phil Murphy also said on Monday that anyone who needs to get tested can do so for free at one of over 100 locations across the state.

The state government’s COVID-19 resource page lists every state-run testing location by county. To find the closest COVID testing site, visit covid19.nj.gov/freetest.

