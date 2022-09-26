NEW YORK (PIX11) — New booster shots were recently released to combat variants of COVID-19 as the virus continues to mutate and adapt to treatments.

Dr. Paul Burton, chief medical officer for pharmaceutical company Moderna, joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the importance of getting boosted and why he believes the shots could become an annual event.

“We’re never going to get rid of COVID-19 as a virus. I think it will continue to mutate and it will cause disease,” he said. “So we believe and many other people around the world think that indeed we’re going to need a booster, we’re going to need it every winter.”

