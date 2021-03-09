How much stimulus money will you get? You may be surprised, especially if you have children

MOTT HAVEN, South Bronx — Senior members of both houses of Congress Tuesday confirmed the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill promised by President Joe Biden is expected to pass the House of Representatives on Wednesday and be signed into law by the president by the end of the week.

Anyone who files taxes individually and makes $75,000 a year or less will get a payment of $1,400. That’s the same amount paid to anyone who’s listed as a Head of Household on taxes who makes $112,500 or less per year.

A couple who file jointly and make $150,000 or less would each get $1,400.

Bobby Gamble of the Bronx said the stimulus check would be a big help to his financial situation. (He spoke openly about his finances for this story.)

“It’s very much needed,” he told PIX11 News. He said files his taxes individually and has an eight year old son at home.

In addition to the $1,400 stimulus payment, parents like Gamble — or those with dependents — will receive an additional $1,400 payment per dependent.

It’s even more important or Gamble, who said he’s out of work.

As an unemployed person, he’ll also receive $300 per week, until Sept. 6, or until he can find work.

But when will the money come?

“I think the money should flow within the next two weeks,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Liz Rivera, another local resident, said that she’d just be happy to receive the money.

“Whenever it comes, it comes,” she said.