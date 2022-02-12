How many unvaccinated city employees will be let go? Officials working to find the number

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Time’s up. The city’s vaccination deadline for municipal employees passed Friday, and this weekend city officials are counting up just how many will be let go.

For months, workers were told their jobs would be in jeopardy if they refused the COVID-19 vaccine. Those unvaccinated employees have been on leave for months, but now, the separation is permanent.

Mayor Eric Adams said he’ll be spending his weekend in City Hall, working to determine who’s staying — and who’s getting let go. Barring some intervention, thousands of city employees will be gone come Monday.

“We’re not firing them,” Adams said. “People are quitting. If they’re not following the rules, you are making that decision.”

The exact number of employees who will be let go is unknown; the city expects it to be less than 4,000 workers.

Several lawsuits contesting the vaccine mandate have been filed, but all of them — up to a challenge to the United States Supreme Court — have failed.

As of now, nothing in place can prevent the mass terminations. It’s something Adams says is regrettable, but has to be done.

“I want them to stay,” he said, “I want them to be employees of the city. But they have to follow the rules that were put in place.”