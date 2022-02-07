ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- An additional 44 kids in New York have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) since the beginning of the year, according to the Department of Health. MIS-C can cause serious illness in kids who test positive for COVID-19.
As of Jan. 31, the DOH said there were 654 cases of MIS-C statewide, up from 610 as of Jan. 3. Kids between the ages of 5-11 remain the age group most prone to getting the condition. However, there have been no additional deaths from MIS-C, the total remains three.
Below are the percentages of kids in different age groups diagnosed with MIS-C as of Jan. 3 compared to Jan. 31.
|Age
|Jan. 3 cases (%)
|Jan. 31 cases (%)
|Under 1
|4%
|3%
|1-4-year-olds
|23%
|23%
|5-11- year-olds
|43%
|44%
|12-15-year-olds
|18%
|17%
|16-20-year-olds
|12%
|12%
MIS-C can cause vital organs to become inflamed, damaging them if not treated. The condition is similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome, according to Johns Hopkins. Symptoms of MIS-C include:
- A fever for more than 24 hours
- Bloodshot eyes
- Skin Rash
- Stomach Pain
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Difficulty feeding (infants) or too sick to drink fluids
Children typically show symptoms of MIS-C two to three weeks after being infected with COVID. The DOH said parents and caregivers should get children exhibiting symptoms of MIS-C immediate medical care.
They said get immediate emergency care for children experiencing:
- Change in skin color – becoming pale, patchy and/or blue
- Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly
- Racing heart or chest pain
- Decreased amount or frequency of urine
- Confusion, not acting right, or won’t wake up or stay awake
The best way to protect children from developing MIS-C is to prevent them from getting COVID. Having all family members who can get vaccinated including children and wearing a mask in areas of high virus transmission is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent MIS-C.
COVID vaccines are available for kids over the age of five and the percentage of kids vaccinated continues to grow slowly in the state. The percentage of kids ages 5-11 fully vaccinated as of Jan. 6 was 19.4% compared to 29.4% on Feb. 7. The percentage of kids 12-17 fully vaccinated was 64.9% versus 67.9%, according to the DOH.
Received one dose
|Age group
|As of Jan. 6
|As of Feb. 7
|5-11
|30.5%
|37.3%
|12-17
|72.8%
|75.6%
Fully vaccinated
|Age group
|As of Jan. 6
|As of Feb. 7
|5-11
|19.4%
|29.4%
|12-17
|64.9%
|67.9%