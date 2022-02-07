How many more kids in NY have developed MIS-C in new year?

Coronavirus

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Farias, left, holds his daughter, McKenzie, 8, as she watches her brother, Mikey, 10, receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at a state-run site in Cranston, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- An additional 44 kids in New York have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) since the beginning of the year, according to the Department of Health. MIS-C can cause serious illness in kids who test positive for COVID-19.

As of Jan. 31, the DOH said there were 654 cases of MIS-C statewide, up from 610 as of Jan. 3. Kids between the ages of 5-11 remain the age group most prone to getting the condition. However, there have been no additional deaths from MIS-C, the total remains three.

Below are the percentages of kids in different age groups diagnosed with MIS-C as of Jan. 3 compared to Jan. 31.

AgeJan. 3 cases (%)Jan. 31 cases (%)
Under 14%3%
1-4-year-olds23%23%
5-11- year-olds43%44%
12-15-year-olds18%17%
16-20-year-olds12%12%
Source: DOH

MIS-C can cause vital organs to become inflamed, damaging them if not treated. The condition is similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome, according to Johns Hopkins. Symptoms of MIS-C include:

  • A fever for more than 24 hours
  • Bloodshot eyes
  • Skin Rash
  • Stomach Pain
  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Difficulty feeding (infants) or too sick to drink fluids

Children typically show symptoms of MIS-C two to three weeks after being infected with COVID. The DOH said parents and caregivers should get children exhibiting symptoms of MIS-C immediate medical care.

They said get immediate emergency care for children experiencing:

  • Change in skin color – becoming pale, patchy and/or blue
  • Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly
  • Racing heart or chest pain
  • Decreased amount or frequency of urine
  • Confusion, not acting right, or won’t wake up or stay awake

The best way to protect children from developing MIS-C is to prevent them from getting COVID. Having all family members who can get vaccinated including children and wearing a mask in areas of high virus transmission is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent MIS-C.

COVID vaccines are available for kids over the age of five and the percentage of kids vaccinated continues to grow slowly in the state. The percentage of kids ages 5-11 fully vaccinated as of Jan. 6 was 19.4% compared to 29.4% on Feb. 7. The percentage of kids 12-17 fully vaccinated was 64.9% versus 67.9%, according to the DOH.

Received one dose

Age groupAs of Jan. 6As of Feb. 7
5-1130.5%37.3%
12-1772.8%75.6%

Fully vaccinated

Age groupAs of Jan. 6As of Feb. 7
5-1119.4%29.4%
12-1764.9%67.9%
Source: DOH

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter