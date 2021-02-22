Hot mic moments leads an entire school board in California to resign

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Zoom logo meeting

FILE – In this April 18, 2019, file photo shows a sign for Zoom Video Communications ahead Nasdaq IPO in New York. Zoom’s stock touched $110 during trading Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, a level it’s reached just once since its shares began trading last spring. The company has said it’s seeing more business for people wanting to meet online. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

OAKLEY, Calif. — All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard making disparaging comments about parents at a virtual board meeting they didn’t realize was being broadcast to the public.

The four members of Oakley Union Elementary School District Board had stepped down by Friday amid growing outrage that began with the board’s Wednesday meeting.

Unaware the public could see and hear them, they used profanity and made jokes about parents just wanting a babysitter or to smoke pot in their home.

The district’s superintendent says county education board members will replace them in an interim capacity.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast