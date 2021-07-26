Homeless New Yorkers to be transferred back to shelters; rally to discuss housing

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Homeless New Yorkers who have been living in hotels during the pandemic are expected to transfer back into shelters Monday, despite all of the efforts in place to keep them where they are.

The transfers come one year after the Lucerne Hotel became a temporary homeless shelter.

Homeless New Yorkers have said they feel safer in the hotels and fear a return to shelters will negatively impact their overall health and livelihood.

They’ll make another push to stay put at the hotels Monday, the same day the city plans to transfer them back to congregate shelters.

This move comes after a judge temporarily blocked the transfers earlier this month.

The Legal Aid Society initially filed a motion to stop the process.

Hotels want to reopen to tourists, but homeless activists said transfers violate the rights of people with medical and mental health problems.

Lawmakers and activists will lay out a plan at the Lucerne Hotel for post-COVID housing Monday morning, that doesn’t involve transferring the residents back into shelters.

