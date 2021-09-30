Hochul vaccine mandate for health care workers upheld for religions exemptions only

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot. With U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu is likely to make a comeback. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEW YORK — In a late Thursday development, a three judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit effectively put on hold — for two weeks — on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccine mandate for health care workers; but only for those who are claiming a religious exemption.

Otherwise, Hochul’s statewide vaccine mandate for health care workers is set to move forward — and those who do not have a shot have already been taken off the job.

“The vaccine mandate for health care workers is a critical tool to protect New Yorkers,” a spokesperson for Hochul said in a statement. “This order does not suspend the vaccine mandate, as it simply temporarily bars the Department of Health from interfering with claims for religious exemption. We have no further comment on this pending litigation.”