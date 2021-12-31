FILE – Jamie Onofrio Franceschini, 11, watches as RN Rosemary Lantigua prepares a syringe with her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK – As New York continues to report a spike in COVID-19 cases amid the holiday season, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday unveiled her plan to combat the winter surge.

The governor outlined her “Winter Surge Plan 2.0,” which details a five-step recommendation to help keep New Yorkers safe this season as “the virus is changing so quickly.”

“To get through this winter surge and protect New Yorkers, we will use every tool at our disposal,” she said.

Included in her plan is the governor’s push to get children and adults vaccinated and boosted as well as keeping kids in school and preventing severe illness and death.

Additionally, Hochul implemented a new requirement for CUNY and SUNY students.

Effective Jan. 15, students must be required to have their booster shot, whenever eligible. They are also required to submit a negative COVID PCR test before returning to campus, according to the governor. Faculty must also be vaccinated.

Hochul also extended the “Vax or Mask” mandate another two weeks to Feb. 1.

The “Winter Surge Plan 2.0” was broken up into five components:

Keep kids in school

Keep wearing masks and testing

Prevent severe illness and deaths

Keep increasing vaccines and boosters for adults and kids

Keep working in collaboration with local leaders

The governor reported over 76,500 new confirmed cases of COVID statewide.

When asked how “bad” January will be, the governor said they cannot predict the future, but that it is better to “anticipate the worst-case scenario.”