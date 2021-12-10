FILE – New York Governor Kathy Hochul sits during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Masks will now be required to be worn in all indoor public places in New York unless a vaccine requirement is in place for those locations, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on state’s weekly seven-day case rate, as well as increasing hospitalization ahead of the winter surge.

The new requirements apply to both patrons and staff and will go into effect from Monday until at least Jan. 15, 2022, at which point the state will reevaluate conditions.

“As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn’t have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet,” Hochul said in a statement. “I want to thank the more than 80 percent of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary.”

Businesses and venues who implement a proof of vaccination requirement can accept Excelsior Pass, Excelsior Pass Plus, SMART Health Cards issued outside of New York State, or a CDC Vaccination Card.

Those who implement a mask requirement must ensure all patrons two years and older wear a mask at all times while indoors.

Hochul previously warned additional steps would be taken based on the state’s COVID metrics: Increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas.

New York’s seven-day average case rate has increased by 42% while hospitalizations have increased by 29% since Thanksgiving, according to the governor.

Those who violate the measure could face fins up to $1,000 each violation, according ot the governor.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being “fully vaccinated” means it has been 14 days past an individual’s last vaccinate dose in their initial vaccine series.

Several states already have mask mandates, including New Mexico, Nevada, Hawaii.

New York recorded more than 68,000 positive tests for the virus in the seven-day period that ended Dec. 8. That’s the most in any seven-day stretch since the start of February.

Associated Press contributed to this report.