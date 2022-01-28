Hochul extends NY mask mandate, calls it ‘a critical tool’ for state

Governor Kathy Hochul announces that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has reached a revised agreement with The New Terminal One (NTO) – a consortium of financial sponsors – to build a 2.4 million square foot state-of-the-art new international terminal that will anchor the south side of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The $9.5 billion project will be built in phases and will create more than 10,000 jobs, becoming the fourth major terminal project announced by the Port Authority as part of a complete transformation of JFK into a world-class airport worthy of New York and the region.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul extended the state’s mask mandate through Feb. 10, nine additional days after it was initially set to expire.

The governor said the mandate has been “critical tool” in fighting a recent surge of the virus caused by the omicron variant. The policy will be reviewed every two weeks.

“We didn’t know at the time when we put in our mask or vaccine requirement … what January or February could look like,” Hochul explained before announcing the expansion. “If we can continue on this rapid trend downward, we’ll be in a good place … I need that flexibility.”

Positivity rates in the state are on the decline, currently resting at 6.15%. Hospitalizations are also dropping from a high of 12,000 patients — still, Hochul told residents to continue taking the virus seriously “until we’re out of this storm.”