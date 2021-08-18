Hoboken proposes $1,000 for city employees who get vaccinated

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOBOKEN, N.J. — In an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, Hoboken proposed to pay each city employee $1,000 to get the shot.

But not everyone is on board with the plan. PIX11’s Andrew Ramos has more on this story in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Hoboken proposes $1,000 for city employees who get vaccinated

Jersey City group may help house Afghan refugees

Paterson becomes ‘First Class City’ with historical 2020 Census count

Rutgers students sue over school’s vaccine mandate

At least 4 hurt when car hits NJ Transit bus head on: officials

Advocates slam NJ detention center after ICE extends contract

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter