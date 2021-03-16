Hoboken mom brings awareness to COVID ‘long-haulers’

Coronavirus

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Testing positive for coronavirus is one thing, but many say the battle is far from over after recovery. Some survivors are experiencing long-term effects months after contracting COVID-19.

One Hoboken Mom, who was infected back in April, is working to get people to continue to take the pandemic seriously by bringing awareness to what it feels like to be a long-hauler. Mrinalini Nair wrote two essays to help others experiencing lingering symptoms. 

Nair spoke to PIX11 News about her experience with COVID-19 and, when she realized she was a “long-hauler” and what advice she has for someone who may be encountering the “long-haul” stage.

She also discussed the group, Survivor Corps, which connects, supports, educates and mobilizes COVID-19 survivors with all medical, scientific and academic research to help them recover.



