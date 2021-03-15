Hoboken mayor talks COVID-19 restrictions one year later

One year ago, the city of Hoboken became the first in the country to close down bars and restaurants due to COVID-19.

The drastic measures made Hoboken the model for the rest of the nation.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla shared where the city stands one later as he recalls what was going through his mind last year.

“At that time one year ago today, we only had one positive case in the city of Hoboken,” he said, adding they decided to be cautious and proactive as an increase in cases were reported worldwide. 

Small businesses were heavily impacted by the pandemic, but Bhalla said the city went above and beyond to utilize streets and outdoor spaces to allow for safety. 

With $27 million in assistance, Hoboken will use the money for rent relief, vaccines and testing. 

With three vaccines on the market, Hoboken has vaccinated about 15% of the population vaccinated, but supply is still in demand. 

Hoboken is also known for drawing large crowds during St. Patrick’s Day.

Bhalla urged everyone to safe and use common sense as well as follow protocols.

