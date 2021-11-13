Health experts warn of rise in COVID cases amid holiday season

The 79-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from Elkton, Md., is setup onto Rockefeller Plaza from a flatbed truck, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New York. New York City ushered in the holiday season with the arrival of the Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees. (AP Photo/Dieu-Nalio Chery)

MANHATTAN — The holiday season is officially in full swing as a beloved seasonal staple makes its way into New York City.

While it may be feeling and looking more like Christmas, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in some cities.

But before you head outside and surround yourself with others, doctors want to remind residents around the region and tourists, COVID is still a concern.

“As we gather for the holidays, in the winter, we’re careful with who we gather with and this is a great opportunity to talk with family and chat with co-workers to make sure they’re trying to fit under the umbrella as best as possible, of being vaccinated,” said Dr. Louis Morledge.

According to health experts, the vaccine is the best way to get ahead of COVID and the delta variant.

“Hospitalizations for the most part and deaths in the unvaccinated people, those are the people that will harbor the highest degree of virus and potentially be much more infectious than other people,” said Dr. Morledge.

Around the city, it’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays.

In Rockefeller Center Saturday, with a little help from NYPD officers, a mighty 79-foot tall spruce made a 145-mile trek from Maryland to Manhattan.

“It’s cool to see the start of it and feel the experience of the city,” said tourist, Misty Rollins.

Rollins traveled from Utah to ring in the season of magic and lights, in the city that never sleeps, and one that’s still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in two months, COVID cases are on the rise in several parts of the country.

Across the five boroughs, the overall hospitalizations and deaths are on the decline, but health officials say don’t let your guard down.

Rollins feels safest in New York, where pandemic regulations are taken very seriously.

“I felt so safe here, the mask requirements when you’re indoors is amazing,” said Rollins.

Health experts strongly recommend also getting the flu vaccine to avoid any complications from what’s being called a “twin-demic,” that’s COVID and the Flu happening at the same time.