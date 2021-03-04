NEW YORK — New York receives its first shipment of the new Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and UPS Healthcare has played a vital role in making it happen.

President of UPS Healthcare Wes Wheeler told PIX11 News how his team prepared for the newest vaccine, and how their plans differed from distribution of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Wheeler said that by mid-March, UPS Healthcare will have delivered approximately 100 million doses of all three vaccines in total. He predicted that number could be close to 300 million by the end of April.

The first Johnson & Johnson vaccine allocation being delivered this week is about 3.9 million, for both FedEx and UPS, he said.

Considering the high demand for the vaccines, Wheeler also broke down the timeline from when a vaccine is made to when it’s obtained by UPS Healthcare, to when it finally arrives at a vaccination site.