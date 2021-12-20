Having a wedding during a COVID surge: a new normal

NEW YORK — “Here we go again!”

So-called COVID brides and grooms are feeling the stress, once again, amid a current surge. Couples who have already postponed their special days from last year until now are currently struggling with a new rise in cases.

But despite the spike, wedding experts and doctors say this time around, hosting a wedding or large gathering is more realistic because of the resources available, such as vaccines and testing.

Teyanna Bailey’s business is picking up again. The wedding planner and owner of Essence of Flair, has re-booked clients following the height of last year’s pandemic.

Similar to Bailey, Danielle Elder at Classic Events NYC has seen an uptick in upscale weddings.

Elder’s been a planner for over decade. She said there’s a renewed energy heading into the new year.

“There’s a sense of security in being around people after you’re double vaccinated. Add the booster and you feel triple insured to take your mask down, have a cocktail, dance floor and really enjoy your evening,” said Elder.

Dr. Eric Ascher is a family medicine doctor at Lenox Hill Hospital. He said the vaccine greatly reduces the severity of COVID and some people may only experience mild flu or cold-like symptoms.

“Every decision we make has a risk-benefit analysis associated with it, and knowing you’re putting yourself in a position where a lot of people have been vaccinated and boosted should make you feel like you have a layer of protection,” said Dr. Ascher.

In New York City, hospitalizations and deaths are well below the spring 2020 peak.

Dr. Ascher said the vaccine’s a main safety net and it’s best each couple proceeds with their gatherings with the necessary adjustments to what’s becoming a new normal.

“If you want to have your party but want to have masks worn at different points, distance between guests, you want the folks working the event to be masked, anything you want as the host goes,” said Dr. Ascher.

Bailey agrees and insists couples practice these precautions for a celebration to be cherished years to come.

“Don’t stress, because your wedding is going to happen — and it may not happen when you want or how, but it’s going to happen,” said Bailey.

Doctors urge guests stay home if they’re not feeling well. And to prevent any potential spread, it’s best to get tested around three days after any major event.