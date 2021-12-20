People walk past the Richard Rodgers Theatre after cancellations of the Hamilton broadway shows due to COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK – Two popular Broadway shows in New York City have canceled performances until after Christmas due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

“Hamilton” announced Monday performances for the week have been canceled. More information on upcoming performances will be announced as soon as possible.

The Broadway show had also canceled several shows last week.

“Aladdin,” which was the first Broadway show to cancel several shows in September due to COVID, also announced Monday that performances through Dec. 25 have been canceled.

Performances for “Aladdin” are currently scheduled to resume on Sunday.

Tickets for both shows will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Earlier this month, several other Broadway shows temporarily went dark and canceled performances over breakthrough cases

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday nearly 7,000 new cases were reported.

To accommodate increased demands in testing amid the holiday season, the mayor also said more city-run testing sites would open during the week.