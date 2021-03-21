Grandparents in the pandemic: A lost year, but now some hope

Joe Peters, front, sits with his family on the back porch at his daughter's home in Cincinnati on Aug. 1, 2020.

The first 12 months of the pandemic represent a lost year for many in the largest group of grandparents in United States history.

No sleepovers with popcorn and Disney movies. No dance recitals or holiday pageants, let alone any Grandparents’ Day for visiting the kids’ classrooms. No hugs.

Most of the nation’s some 70 million grandparents are in the fourth quarter of their lives, and the clock has kept running. That’s worsened the social isolation of COVID-19 restrictions.

New CDC guidelines open up grandchild reunions in certain situations, but anxiety continues for people in the most vulnerable age groups.

