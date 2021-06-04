NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed legislation that enables the end of New Jersey’s COVID-19 public health emergency, over a year after it was originally put in place.

The Garden State has been under the public health emergency order since it was enacted on March 9, 2020.

“Today’s lifting of the COVID-19 public health emergency is a clear and decisive step on the path toward normalcy,” Gov. Murphy said in a statement. “The past 15 months have been a challenge, and I thank every New Jerseyan who stayed home, masked up, took precautions to keep this virus in check, and got vaccinated for allowing us to get to this point.”

The pandemic milestone comes the same day all of New Jersey’s indoor capacity limits were lifted.

Under the legislation, more than 100 executive orders Murphy enacted to address the pandemic will expire in 30 days.

The bill leaves in place about a dozen executive orders until January 2022, giving Murphy and his administration the tools necessary to manage the ongoing threat posed by the pandemic.

These orders pertain to vaccination efforts, COVID testing, health resource and personnel allocation, data collection, retention and sharing, and more.

New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature passed the bill Thursday, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against it, sending it to Murphy’s desk.