Gov. Cuomo: Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate has declined for 50 straight days

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC‘) — New York state continues to trend in the right direction with the coronavirus, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor announced Tuesday the state’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 0.89% — the 50th consecutive day of decline.

Tuesday’s update on the statewide numbers:

Test Results Reported – 76,551

– 76,551 Total Positive – 767

– 767 Percent Positive – 1.00%

– 1.00% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.89%

– 0.89% Patient Hospitalization – 1,357 (+52)

– 1,357 (+52) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -228

– -228 Patients Newly Admitted – 142

– 142 Number ICU – 307 (+4)

– 307 (+4) Number ICU with Intubation – 181 (-4)

– 181 (-4) Total Discharges – 181,319 (+88)

– 181,319 (+88) Deaths – 16

– 16 Total Deaths – 42,624

Each region’s seven-day average positivity rate, according to the governor’s office, is as follows:

Region Saturday, May 22, 2021 Sunday, May 23, 2021 Monday, May 24, 2021 Capital Region 1.08% 1.11% 1.15% Central New York 1.55% 1.56% 1.52% Finger Lakes 2.38% 2.34% 2.33% Long Island 0.76% 0.72% 0.72% Mid-Hudson 0.84% 0.78% 0.79% Mohawk Valley 0.91% 0.92% 0.99% New York City 0.71% 0.69% 0.68% North Country 1.47% 1.45% 1.39% Southern Tier 0.62% 0.64% 0.62% Western New York 1.53% 1.49% 1.51% Statewide 0.92% 0.90% 0.89%

“The hard work of New Yorkers combined with the vaccine have helped us prevent the spread of COVID and keep our state’s numbers trending in the right direction,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “While we are containing the COVID beast, our fight is not over. I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest tool against COVID – the vaccine.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state’s vaccination progress is as follows:

Total doses administered – 18,528,624

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 90,710

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 788,145

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 63.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 55.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 52.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 44.3%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 618,116 2,643 531,610 2,600 Central New York 492,722 2,169 432,601 1,740 Finger Lakes 626,145 2,784 545,295 2,422 Long Island 1,356,460 8,233 1,122,901 9,909 Mid-Hudson 1,110,114 6,080 927,483 6,600 Mohawk Valley 242,236 1,133 213,979 901 New York City 4,775,642 17,106 4,012,563 20,150 North Country 221,675 1,157 199,502 749 Southern Tier 320,805 1,287 280,945 1,436 Western New York 669,856 3,401 569,248 2,925 Statewide 10,433,771 45,993 8,836,127 49,432