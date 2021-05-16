Gov. Cuomo announces lowest COVID positivity rate for NYS since Oct. 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1% Saturday, the lowest since Oct. 10.

The individual 7-day average positivity of all three downstate regions — Long Island, New York City, and the Mid-Hudson — fell below 1.% Saturday for the first time since Sept. 3, 2020.

“While it may feel like our fight with COVID is over, it’s important to remember 33 New Yorkers died yesterday. Thirty-three families are grieving today,” Cuomo said. “Follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to safety protocols, and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. If not for yourself, then for your fellow New Yorkers. Think of each other as we progress toward a healthier, safer New York.”