Getting a COVID vaccine before the holidays? Here are some key dates to know

A health care worker registers Mia Fontes, 15, for her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — Time is running out if you plan to be fully vaccinated against COVID by the holidays.

At this point, if you haven’t received any shots, you will not be fully protected by Thanksgiving or Hanukkah.

But if you get a Pfizer vaccine by Nov. 20, you’ll be set for Christmas. You could also wait a few weeks later and get the Johnson & Johnson shot.

If you want to be fully vaccinated by Kwanzaa, you’ll need to get your first dose of Pfizer by Nov. 21.

It’s too late to get Moderna and be fully vaccinated for any of these holidays since doses are administered four weeks apart.