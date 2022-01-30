This undated photo provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication molnupiravir. (Merck & Co. via AP, File)

NEW YORK — To continue the fight against COVID-19, the city will begin offering free same-day at-home delivery of antiviral COVID pill treatments, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday.

The mayor said the goal was to ensure that no one who is sick with COVID-19 has to move about the city to get the help they need to fight off the virus.

“We want you to take advantage of this,” he added.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said the antiviral COVID treatments are proven to be effective when taken early on when symptoms are first detected. The city also will offer a one-time at-home IV monoclonal treatment to those who qualify.

Both the antiviral pills and monoclonal treatment require a doctor’s prescription. Chokshi urged New Yorkers to get tested as soon as they show symptoms, then speak to their doctor about appropriate treatments. To connect with a provider and get more information about these new at-home options, call 212-COVID-19 (212-268-4319).