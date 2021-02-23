Food groups fight to save one Trump virus program

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted:
Food Box Future

Des Moines Area Religious Council operations manager Joe Dolack, left, loads a Farmers to Families Food Box for Thomas Washington, of Des Moines, Iowa, at a mobile food pantry stop, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Agricultural groups and anti-hunger organizations are pushing the Biden administration to continue a program launched by President Donald Trump that spent $6 billion to prevent farmers from plowing under food and instead provide it to millions of Americans left reeling by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture began the Farmers to Families Food Box program in April 2020 after many people were shocked to see farmers destroy crops even as food banks were being overwhelmed by demand from people suddenly out of work.

If the USDA extends the program, it will be a rare example of the new administration retaining rather than dismantling a Trump initiative.

