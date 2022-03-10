NEW YORK (PIX11) — Masks will continue to be along for the ride on public transportation and while inside transit hubs.

The Transportation Security Administration calls it an extension of the transit mask requirement. The order was originally through March 18. It will last for another month and continue to be reviewed. Another announcement will happen before April 18. Read the extension order here.

The MTA created a “mask force” in July 2020 after the rule started. Volunteers have distributed millions of masks to riders. The agency estimates compliance has held steady through the past months at around 95%.

This week, above ground, some other vaccine and mask regulations in the city have expired. MTA will follow the federal order on masks in transit. Lifting the regulation will depend on case numbers and risk of new variants.

Federal officials say they also have to take into consideration that airline travel involves many people coming and going from from a part of the country that may have higher number of cases.