FDA OKs Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use in adolescents

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved Monday by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use on adolescents.

The company in late March said the vaccine was 100 percent effective in kids ages 12 to 15. About 1.5 million children between the ages of 11 and 17 suffered from COVID-19 between March of 2020 and April 30, 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

Kids have similar vaccine side effects similar to young adults, including pain, fever and fatigue, according to Pfizer.

Vaccination for children could help kids get back to their classrooms after extended periods of remote learning.

Trials for vaccinating younger children have begun.