Fauci predicts approval for vaccines for kids under 5 in next few months

Coronavirus

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — With many parents nationwide wondering when they’ll be able to get their toddlers vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in with his prediction Monday.

According to the country’s top infectious disease expert, U.S. approval of a COVID vaccine for children under 5 could come within the next few months.

“That’s gonna be sometime in the first quarter of 2022,” Fauci said. “Hopefully earlier in the quarter than later,” he added.

Kid-size doses for 5- to 11-year-olds rolled out in November, with experts saying healthy youngsters should be protected after their second dose for a while.

“Certainly there needs to be more studies done in the children from 6 months to 4-to-5 years,” Fauci said Monday.

Pfizer is studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for children younger than 5.

Fauci’s prediction came just hours before the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID booster shot for children as young as 12 years old. Before Monday, only those 16 and older were allowed the extra dose.

The older teens, 16- and 17-year-olds, became eligible for boosters in early December. But original vaccinations opened for the younger teens, those 12 to 15, back in May.

Watch Dan Mannarino’s full interview with Dr. Fauci at the top of this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Just tested positive for COVID? Here's when Fauci says you can get boosted

Jon Huertas talks acting, directing, final season of 'This Is Us'

Ireon Roach talks midseason premiere of 'The 4400'

Writer, director Nicole Sylvester talks debut film 'Maya and Her Lover'

Sanitation commissioner discusses rapid response prep for snow

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter