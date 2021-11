Concerned about family gatherings this holiday season? Well, one notable expert tried to calm nerves in a speech Wednesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a Bipartisan Policy Center conference that families that are fully vaccinatred can feel goof about enjoying traditional holiday celebrations.

Nearly 200 million Americans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC, and with inoculations now approved for kids ages 5 to 11, that number is expected to grow.