Fact check: No vaccine requirement for driver’s license renewal in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With proof of vaccination needed to get into several establishments in New York, many might wonder if it will be needed to obtain or renew your driver’s license in the Big Apple.

The answer is no. New Yorkers will not need proof of vaccination to obtain or renew your driver’s license in the state.

A Photoshopped image using PIX11 sister station WROC’s call letters has been circulating online this past weekend that includes false information pertaining to licenses and the COVID vaccine.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has not stated that vaccination status has any bearing on consumer operations at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.