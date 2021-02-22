Street renamed after legendary Bronx emcee Fred the Godson, who died of COVID-19

THE BRONX — Bronx hip-hop legend Fred the Godson was remembered with a special street renaming led by his wife and two daughters Monday.

The corner of Leggett Avenue and Kelly Street was renamed to honor the legendary emcee. In the snow, fans packed the street to remember their music hero.

“Today was his birthday, his album drops and the unveiling of the street. This street meant so much to him. This is the building he grew up and came from humble beginnings,” said LeeAnn Jemmott, Fred the Godson’s wife.

Fred the Godson’s music touched so many with his poetic lyrics and smooth style. A master of wordplay, Fred the Godson collaborated with artists such as Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and Pusha T, just to name a few. He became a staple of New York hip-hop culture.

Fat Joe said he was inspired by his friend’s work.

“What a beautiful man and beautiful soul. I miss him everyday,” said Fat Joe.

The Bronx rapper passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 41; his last posts on Instagram were about his struggle fighting COVID-19.

“We can’t forget how he was taken from us. Black and Latinos keep getting taken. We should get tested and vaccinated,” said Bronx borough president, Ruben Diaz Jr.

Jemmott said the true loves of his life were his two daughters and his fans, who gave him so much success but also so much joy.

The family is planning to open up a community center that focuses on after school programs for kids in the Bronx.

Click here to visit the website and make a donation towards the Frederico’s House project.