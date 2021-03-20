Ernesto Lemus and his wife, Sandra, contracted COVID-19 and died two weeks apart, leaving their two children behind, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. (Credit: Handout/GoFundMe)

A Long Island restaurant started a fundraiser to help a pair of siblings who lost their mother and father to COVID-19.

Ernesto Lemus worked for Spaghettini in Mineola for the past five years and played “an integral part” of the restaurant’s efforts to provide meals to front-line workers at NYU Winthrop throughout the pandemic, according to a GoFundMe page.

“Ernesto was a remarkable person, dedicated to his family,” fundraising organizer Angela Grigorakos wrote. “He will never be forgotten … His presence will be forever missed.”

Lemus and his wife, Sandra, recently contracted COVID-19 and died two weeks apart, leaving their two children behind, according to Grigorakos.

The staff at Spaghettini started the GoFundMe to help the children through such a difficult time.